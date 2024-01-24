Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 224,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in Tesla by 16.7% during the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. 120,222,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,863,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $660.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

