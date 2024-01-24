Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $86,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE EW traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

