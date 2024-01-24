Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 4.26% of Kenon worth $52,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kenon by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kenon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $33.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenon

Kenon Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.