Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $42,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 26,522,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,640,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

