Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771,284. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

