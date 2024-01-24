Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 270,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. 733,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -760.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

