Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 300,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.62% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $48,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 2,201,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

