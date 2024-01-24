Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 470,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,379,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,486,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

