Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 56,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.70. 2,725,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $411.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

