Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 570,555 Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,555 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 3.74% of BYTE Acquisition worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 263,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,734. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.