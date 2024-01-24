Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,484. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.37 and its 200 day moving average is $310.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

