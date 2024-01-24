Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YOU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 1,924,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,250. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

