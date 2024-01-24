Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $81.35

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.35, but opened at $83.88. Cloudflare shares last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 1,023,988 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $18,926,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 878,340 shares of company stock worth $65,503,024. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.