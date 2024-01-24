Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans None Dividend of $16.50

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 16.50 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $864.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $487.22 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

