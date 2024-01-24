Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans None Dividend of $16.50

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 16.50 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $864.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $487.22 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.