Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

