Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 302.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

