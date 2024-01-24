Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 496 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.