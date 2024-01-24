Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

