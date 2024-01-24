Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Organon & Co. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.