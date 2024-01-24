CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17. CommScope has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

