Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 341,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 297,874 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $49.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

