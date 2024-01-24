Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -20.72% -170.63% -15.40% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 2 22 4 0 2.07 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyft and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $13.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than ASAP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyft and ASAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.10 billion 1.23 -$1.58 billion ($2.46) -5.22 ASAP $130.00 million 0.12 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.07

ASAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyft beats ASAP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

