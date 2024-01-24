Comparing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumco and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sumco and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.38 billion 1.69 $540.59 million $3.25 10.02 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 17.92% 9.13% 5.84% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sumco beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

