Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP

Compass Trading Down 2.0 %

COMP stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,944,208 shares of company stock valued at $76,326,005. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.