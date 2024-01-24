Compound Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Compound has a market cap of $423.33 million and $39.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $52.46 or 0.00132758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,620 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,520.28368337 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.62523604 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $46,930,228.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.