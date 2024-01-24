Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.360-2.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.69-12.50 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.5 %

Concentrix stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 956,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,481,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,877,000 after buying an additional 50,527 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

