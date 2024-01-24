CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $98.30

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.30, but opened at $94.52. CONMED shares last traded at $94.73, with a volume of 258,767 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

