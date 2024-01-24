Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

