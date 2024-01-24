Contrasting American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89% Intrepid Potash 1.94% 1.83% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Battery Technology and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Intrepid Potash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 0.81 $72.22 million $0.42 50.02

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

