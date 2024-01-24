Contrasting Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascential and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ascential alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascential 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omnicom Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Ascential.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.25 $1.32 billion $6.88 13.15

This table compares Ascential and Omnicom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascential.

Profitability

This table compares Ascential and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascential N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 9.62% 40.01% 5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Ascential on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.