Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.79

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 391968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,049,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,490,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,848,320. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $51,950,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

