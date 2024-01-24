Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 358,319 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 315.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $56,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

