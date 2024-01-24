Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 226,150 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,150 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $79,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

