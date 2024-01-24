Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 355,670 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,513.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.