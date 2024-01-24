Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 60,604 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $66,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

