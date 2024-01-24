Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Brookfield worth $96,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

