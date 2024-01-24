Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $64,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

