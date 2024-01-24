Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $62.47 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $399.23 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.58 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.75.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.