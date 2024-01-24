Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $70.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,422 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $70,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,849,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

HLT opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

