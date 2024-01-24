Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $76.06 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,602 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $76,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

