Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $91.56 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $426.77 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $281.18 and a twelve month high of $427.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.73 and a 200-day moving average of $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

