Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.47% of Vontier worth $70,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

