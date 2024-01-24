Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 31,260 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $75,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

CCI stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.