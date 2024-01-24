Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 465 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $98,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $281.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $214.36 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.