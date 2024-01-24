Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 71,916 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,916 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $90,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

