Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Orla Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.37 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.