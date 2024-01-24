Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Orla Mining Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.37 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.88.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
