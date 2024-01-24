Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Corsair Gaming worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after buying an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 791,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 692,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 472,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 511,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,543. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.