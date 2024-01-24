Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $686.51. 1,942,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.94. The company has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

