Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

