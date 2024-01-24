Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 260,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $242.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average of $221.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

